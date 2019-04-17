Lady Pirates run away with district title, Pirates take second

Wylie’s Dylan Pitts lead the field at the start of the 800 meters last Thursday in the District 10-6A meet at Williams Stadium in Garland. For more photos, click here.

GARLAND – Wylie track and field put on a dominant showing in the April 9 and 11 District 10-6A meet.

The Lady Pirates finished atop the heap with 153 points and Pirates claimed second with 106 at Williams Stadium.

The top four individuals and relays will be part of the 9-6A and 10-6A meet on Thursday, April 18 at Williams Stadium.

Earning points, top six in district for the girls were Kendelle McCoy (second in long jump with a distance of 18-02.75), Savannah Redmond (first in 400 in a time of 1:00.53 and third in long jump at 17-09.50), Trinity Washington (third in 100 in 12.23 and fourth in long jump at 17-08), Isabella Dayton (sixth in triple jump at 34-04.50), Linda Otah (fourth in high jump at 5-00), Lindsey Beyers (fifth in high jump at 5-00), Miriam Boyefio (first in shot put at 33-01), Mya Souhala (first in pole vault at 9-03), Maria Dixon (second in pole vault at 8-06), Jordan Sewell (fifth in pole vault at 7-00), Taylor Washington (third in 300 hurdles in 48.28 and fourth in 100 hurdles in 16.07), Grace Arissa McGowan (fifth in 100 hurdles in 16.53), Madison Brice (sixth in 100 hurdles in 17.15), Katelyn Buckley (second in 1,600 in 5:30.59 and 3,200 in 12:14.08, and third in 800 in 2:29.73), Esther Afangideh (fourth in 800 in 2:30.73), Aubrey Leverton (fifth in 1,600 in 6:00.99 and sixth in 800 in 2:37.89) and Ella Phillips (third in 1,600 in 5:51.28 and 3,200 in 12:50.10).

For the full story, see the April 17 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]