Developer denied third time; residents speak out

Wylie City Council last week issued three denials to a developer seeking to put in a new housing subdivision on the east edge of town.

During the Tuesday, April 9 regular session, the council also approved a water conservation plan and a water resource emergency management plan.

Prior to issuing the denials to developer Skorburg Company of Dallas, the council met for almost an hour with its attorney to discuss development regulations. The council took no formal action on development regulations after it reconvened into open session.

Skorburg sought approval for voluntary annexation of 14.599 acres at 2121 Stone Road that lies in the Wylie extraterritorial jurisdiction east of Kreymer Road. Plans were to build 61 single-family homes on the tract, to be named Brookside Estates. The developer also asked for approval of its preliminary plat and permission to relocate a 24-inch sewer line on the property.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]