Cemetery Board plots plan for future ownership

At the request of Wylie Cemetery Board, the city of Wylie may take over ownership and maintenance of Wylie Cemetery and Kreymer Cemetery.

Wylie city council reviewed the request during a workshop session of its Tuesday, April 9 meeting. A second workshop was held to discuss the feasibility of building roundabouts on select roads as an alternative to traffic signal controlled intersections.

“It seems to be a natural progression for cemeteries that are not commercial,” City Manager Mindy Manson said.

Wylie Cemetery, located at Fifth Street and Masters Avenue, was founded by Wylie Cemetery Company in 1889 on five acres. Oldest marked grave is that of William A Housewright, cemetery company president, who died of pneumonia in 1889.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]