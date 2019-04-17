Assistant city managers announced in Wylie

Recently appointed City Manager Chris Holsted announced that Development Services Director Renae Ollie and Fire Chief Brent Parker will be promoted to the posts of assistant city manager on May 1.

The changes are being made as Holsted moves up to city manager from his role as assistant city manager.

“These changes, including the creation of the second city manager position, will allow us to be more proactive in our approach to the citizens, to city council and to challenges the city faces as we continue to grow,” Holsted said.

To fill to void created by Parker’s promotion, Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Blythe will move up to the post of Wylie Fire Chief.