Lovejoy superintendent abruptly resigns

At a special called meeting Wednesday, Feb. 13, Lovejoy Independent School District trustees accepted the sudden resignation of Superintendent Ted Moore.

The school board then named Dennis Womack, assistant superintendent of operations, as interim school superintendent.

In an announcement issued after the board meeting, LISD Board President Chad Collins stated, “In order to protect the confidentiality of adult victims we cannot, and will not, share the reasons we find ourselves in this position today.”

Collins specifically pointed out that the adult victim is not a student.

Moore had headed the Lovejoy district since 2005 and was paid a base salary of $292,717, according to a 2018 contract extension.

“We are very disappointed to hear about the alleged misconduct with staff by the former superintendent. Within hours of learning of the allegations, swift action was taken by our board to investigate the matter, and a board meeting was called,” Collins said.

“We do not condone any misconduct and are committed to promoting and providing an exemplary education and culture for all students and staff,” the board president concluded.

