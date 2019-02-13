Wylie Fire-Rescue presents awards

Wylie Fire-Rescue recognized its members for outstanding effort and businesses for their support during 2018 at the annual awards banquet held last week.

The banquet was held Friday, Feb. 8, at First Baptist Church Event Center.

“We had a lot of accomplishments in 2018,” Fire Chief Brent Parker said while welcoming firefighters and their guests.

Firefighter Stephen Ham offered the invocation and Parker recognized city officials in attendance. A catered steak dinner was served.

First individual recognition went to City Manager Mindy Manson who is retiring in April. Parker thanked her for supporting the fire department and she was presented with a gift of two nights at a bed and breakfast in Fredricksburg and a wine tasting paid for by firefighters and emergency dispatchers.

For the full story, see the Feb. 13 issue or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]