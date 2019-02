The Lady Pirates were back in the playoffs for the first time in seven basketball seasons.

They had a tough draw facing Allen on Monday, Feb. 11 in 6A Region II bi-district at Lovejoy High School.

State ranked Allen was the champions of District 9-6A at 10-2 and 27-6 overall.

In the top three were Allen 10-2, with Prosper and Plano tying for second at 8-4.

