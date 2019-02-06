WISD board approves tablet, bus purchases

Wylie Independent School District Trustees approved a pair of big ticket purchases, adopted the 2019-20 school calendar and heard reports on the Education Foundation and health science classes at the regular monthly board meeting last week.

The session was held Monday, Jan. 28 at the WISD Educational Service Center.

First order of business was accepting a donation of $15,376 from Whitt Elementary PTA for the purchase of 50 Chromebook tablet computers to be used by students.

The PTA donation tied into a $1.7 million purchase of 5,100 Chromebook tablets approved for Wylie High School and Wylie East High School. Assistant Superintendent Kim Spicer reported that the purchase of Chromebook tablets use in the high schools completes initial purchases to provide the units to all WISD students.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]