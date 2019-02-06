Monday, 18 February, 2019
BREAKING NEWS
WISD board approves tablet, bus purchases

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News

Wylie East girls basketball plays Frisco Lone Star at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at JJ Pearce High School in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals. ... See MoreSee Less

The Wylie News

3 days ago

The Wylie News

We are so excited to announce that Jason’s Deli Jason's Deli will be opening in Murphy, TX on Monday, February 18! As an independent, family-owned business, Jason's Deli Jason's Deli has the freedom to do the right thing, every day. So, we say no to shortcuts, and yes to the way of serving customers and communities we’ve known for more than 40 years. It's a family thing. For more information, visit the website below. 214 E. FM 544, Murphy / 972.881.0074 Jason's Deli

www.jasonsdeli.com/deliblog/murphy-jasons-deli-open-february-18 ... See MoreSee Less

