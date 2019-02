The Lady Raiders are once district basketball champions.

They pulled off the feat after knocking off host McKinney North 65-44 and visiting Denison 54-51.

Akasha Davis scored a game-high 18 points at McKinney North.

Mary Nyakundi chipped in 14, with 10 were Taylor Dailey and Kiley Hicks, Michelle Nayakundi totaled five, and with four were Desiree Pierson and Charisma Pierson.

For the full story, see the Feb. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]