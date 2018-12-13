City hall closed due to bomb threat

Wylie Police Department evacuated and closed the Municipal Complex, 300 Country Club Road, Thursday afternoon after an employee in the building reported receiving an emailed bomb threat.

A search of the complex did not turn up any suspicious packages, but the facility was to remain closed for the remainder of the day. WPD reports that other jurisdictions received similar threats.

All across nation bomb threats asking for bitcoins have been emailed to a variety of locations today.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

