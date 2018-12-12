Support sought for veteran’s tax benefit

Veterans and their support organizations are rallying behind a bill that will go before Texas legislators in January 2019.

The bill will provide severely disabled Texas veterans a tax break on their home’s property taxes in an effort to prevent veteran homelessness.

Currently, disabled veterans who are classified as fully disabled pay no property taxes. But for those who have a Veteran’s Administration (VA) medical disability rating between 80 to 90 percent, they only receive a property tax cut of $12,000 off appraised value.

“The majority of those veterans are just as bad off as those who are fully disabled,” American Legion Post 321 Service Officer Ken Taylor said.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]