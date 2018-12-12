School districts plan musical, theatrical events

Wylie, Garland and Plano Independent School Districts are getting into the spirit of the holidays. As the semester wraps up, fine arts programs are celebrating with winter concerts and performances.

Wylie

Music and theatre enthusiasts have plenty of choices available Thursday, Dec. 13. To kick things off, Bush Elementary’s fourth grade holiday program starts at 6 p.m. Birmingham Elementary’s third grade holiday program and Dodd Elementary’s performance of “The Littlest Reindeer” both begin at 6:30 p.m.

The night concludes with a Cox Junior High choir concert, Hartman Elementary fourth grade program, McMillan Junior High theatre production of “Yes, Virginia,” Smith Elementary fourth grade program, Tibbals Elementary kindergarten program and Wylie East percussion concert all starting at 7 p.m.

The next day, Dec. 14, Harrison Intermediate will host winter class recitals at 12:45 p.m., and Cooper Junior High’s theatre department will perform their winter production at 7 p.m. An additional performance will beheld Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

The final week of classes still has plenty to offer. Draper Intermediate’s band concert is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18. On the same day at 7 p.m., Wylie High’s theatre department will host senior shows and the Wylie East jazz band will perform a Java Jazz Concert. Cooper’s winter band concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Burnett Junior High’s theatre showcase is the last fine arts event of the semester in Wylie, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20.

Sachse

Hudson Middle School’s band will perform its winter concert at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 in the Sachse High School auditorium.

Murphy

The orchestra at Plano East Senior High has a winter concert scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]