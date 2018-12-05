Wylie PD to accept package deliveries

In an effort to combat package theft and ensure the Holiday season remains joyful, Wylie residents can have packages delivered to the police department.

The new program started Friday, Nov. 30 and will run through Dec. 23.

Packages shipped to Wylie Police Department will be checked in by a department representative and secured until they are picked up. The times for pickup are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours of 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday.

For those who plan to utilize this option, the shipping information for packages delivered to the police department must include the recipient’s name, Wylie Police Department, 2000 N. Hwy. 78, Wylie, Texas 75098. Packages cannot weigh more than 50 pounds.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]