You could be a winner! The Wylie Downtown Merchants Association is giving away three $500 in gift certificates to be awarded December 18. Visit participating merchants to fill out an entry form by December 15. DiscoverWylie.com. ... See MoreSee Less

The post of county judge changes hands in a few weeks as former County Commissioner Chris Hill steps in for Keith Self, who is retiring after serving three terms. But, there probably won’t be many cha

C&S Media Social Media Civility Policy

The purpose for this social media outlet is to keep you informed. We do appreciate when you share your opinions, but please keep them polite. Post your opinions or replies as if you were talking to us or, an individual, face to face.

Keep you response constructive, clean and respectful. After all, at the end of the day we all share much in common, so remember there is a real person behind every avatar.

Any posts that contain profanity are automatically deleted. ... See MoreSee Less