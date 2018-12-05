Gas line under repair

A two-inch gas line that was damaged by a construction crew earlier this afternoon is being repaired. The line is located near the intersection of Stone and Birmingham Roads in Wylie.

Wylie Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the area was closed to traffic.

Atmos officials have indicated that repairs to the line should be completed later this evening.

While there were no initial evacuations in the area Wylie F-R did notify residents to stay indoors and monitored the area.

Wylie F-R also worked with Wylie ISD to insure no gas entered Hartmann Elementary which is located a nearby.

From Staff Reports