Holiday Express rolls into town Friday

The spirit of the season rolls into town Friday afternoon, Nov. 30 in the form of the KCS Holiday Express train.

The special scheduled stop is at 4 p.m. at the Oak Street crossing in downtown Wylie and the train will remain stopped until everyone has toured its cars.

Since 2000, the Holiday Express has toured the country. This is the seventh time it has stopped in Wylie. Visitors can board the train, visit with Santa Claus and his elves and tour inside three of the six cars.

The special Kansas City Southern train includes a smiling tank car named Rudy; a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; a gingerbread boxcar; an elves’ workshop; the reindeer stable; and a red caboose. Each car is decorated with lights.

For the rest of the story, see the Nov. 28 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]