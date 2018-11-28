City now named 45th safest

Wylie dropped from the 16th safest city in Texas last year to the 45th safest this year, an annual report released last week by Safewise showed.

The report is compiled using crime statistics submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Data used for the 2018 rankings is from 2016, the latest submitted to the FBI by cities.

Safewise looks at violent crimes and property crimes and determines their frequency per 1,000 residents. Violent crimes are aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery. Property crimes are burglary, arson, theft and motor vehicle theft.

Wylie, with a population reported as 47,772 in 2016, showed 1.05 violent crimes and 8.6 property crimes per 1,000.

Fairfield in Collin County was rated the second safest city in the state, Murphy came in as fifth safest and Sachse was 11th safest.

Safest city in Texas is Seminole in Gaines County that showed no violent crimes for the year. Seminole had a population of 7,656.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]