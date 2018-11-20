Proposed bridge does disappearing act

Wylie City Council last week hit upon a way to kill a roadway project that may, or may not happen in the future by simply wishing away the proposal.

In a workshop Tuesday, Nov. 13 on a new city Thoroughfare Plan, the council faced opposition to a bridge across Lake Ray Hubbard that would tie into Alanis Drive, funneling traffic from the eastern part of Collin County to John King Blvd. in Rockwall.

The Thoroughfare Plan was presented by City Engineer Tim Porter and is the first step of three to set impact fees that allow a city to recover from developers some of the cost of building roads. The plan was last updated about four years ago.

Porter presented an updated plan two weeks earlier and revised it to address council concerns about the possible placement of some roads near floodplain areas.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]