Pirates cage Lions for playoff-opening win

Wylie football’s return to the playoffs was a successful one in the Class 6A Div. II Region II bi-district round.

They defeated McKinney 38-28 on Friday, Nov. 16 at Wylie Stadium.

“I’m really proud of this group. We’re not as talented as previous seasons, but we make up for it with great effort,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said. “The senior leadership on the team is also great. They’re a big reason why we won.”

The Pirates advance to area to face Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]