Akin students go the distance

Students at Wylie’s Akin Elementary have been running toward healthier lifestyles.

This is the second year the school has offered Running Club, one of two after-school programs provided for free.

ESL teacher Carma Williams and kindergarten teacher Whitney Farris began Running Club in 2017 after receiving a Healthy Zone grant from the Cooper Institute and United Way.

“We have kids who want to run long distance,” Farris said. “It builds health, which is important with kids sitting at home. There’s also a huge correlation with how active you are and how much information you retain.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]