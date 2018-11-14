Wylie Way Christmas gift tags available

Wylie residents can help more than 1,000 students have a merry Christmas this year by picking up gift tags to fill for Wylie Way Christmas.

The tags listing wants and needs of less fortunate Wylie Independent School District students are available at the administration building, 951 S. Ballard Ave, or at any campus through Friday, Nov. 16.

“This is our biggest Wylie Way Christmas, ever,” WISD Family Liaison Joley Martin declared. “We have 1,021 students signed up this year.”

Wylie Way Christmas is a program conducted annually by the school district to fill gift lists for students and the younger siblings of students. Recipients registered for the program in October.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]