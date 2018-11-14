Travel safely this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a big travel holiday and the sheer volume of cars on the road during the holiday week can make traveling a challenge. In 2017, AAA projected 50.9 million Americans would journey 50 miles or more from home on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a few tips before you travel:

Check the forecast before you go. Weather can be unpredictable around Thanksgiving. Conditions may be sunny one day and then cold and icy the next. Stay up-to-date on the latest weather forecasts and road conditions as you prepare for your trip, making sensible decisions about traveling if there is inclement weather.

Get your vehicle inspected. Have your vehicle inspected in the days before you hit the road. A mechanic’s diagnostic checkup and routine servicing, such as topping off fluids and changing windshield wipers, can make driving safer.

Keep your fuel tank more than half-full. FEMA suggests keeping the tank full when temperatures are extremely cold. This is because condensation can build up in near-empty gas tanks, potentially freezing fuel lines and leaving you stranded.

Opt for airline updates. Flights can be delayed or canceled when weather is poor. Many airlines will now text travelers who are subscribed to updates or frequent-flyer programs and apps. That’s a convenient and free bonus.

Plan for stops. Drowsy driving and distracted driving are extreme dangers across North America. Take breaks to avoid drowsiness, and only use a mobile device when safely pulled over at a rest stop.

Leave plenty of time. There are bound to be many travelers on the road Thanksgiving week. Build extra time into your trip so you don’t have to speed or rush to make it on time.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]