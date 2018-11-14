School district staff briefs legislators

Wylie Independent School District trustees and administrators held an information session last week with newly elected state officials to explain legislative concerns of Texas schools.

Attending were State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, and representatives of State Senator Angela Paxton, District 8, and State Senator Pat Fallon, Dist. 30.

“Our goal is to help you understand where we are at,” WISD Superintendent David Vinson said.

To start the session, the politician were asked what they would do to assist schools if they had a magic want, to which Noble replied, “I’d fix school finance if I could wave a magic wand.”

Vinson reported that WISD has a student population of 16,533 and is the fifth fastest growing district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He noted, however, that a solution for one school district might not be the right solution for another district.

For the full story, see the Nov. 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]