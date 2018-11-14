Running to victory

GARLAND – Wylie football made quick work of South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates won 49-23 during the District 10-6A finale on Thursday, Nov. 8.

They scored points in three of four quarters to finish 5-2 in district for second place and 5-5 overall. South Garland ended up last at 0-7 in 10-6A and 2-8 overall.

Wylie opens the Class 6A Div. II Region II playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 with McKinney at Wylie Stadium.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]