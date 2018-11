Portraits of Lanny Hale and Jerry Combest, two soldiers from Wylie who were killed in Vietnam, will be installed Monday, Nov. 12 at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney.

Installation ceremony is slated for 11 a.m.

This year is the fifth anniversary of a project celebrating fallen warriors from Collin County and brings the total of portraits to 64. Plans are to have 100 portraits on display on the ground floor of the courthouse in the next two years.

