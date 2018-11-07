WISD trustee, U.S. Representative races decided

In General Election balloting this week, two new members were elected to the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees, a long-time U.S. Representative was unseated and funding was approved to address transportation issues in Collin County.

The General Election was conducted Tuesday, Nov. 6 and held few surprises. A Blue Wave ushering Democratic candidates into office failed to materialize, with only a few exceptions.

One of those exceptions was in the race for U.S. Representative, District 32 that pitted long-time Republican incumbent Pete Sessions against Democratic challenger Colin Allred, a civil rights lawyer and former National Football League player. Allred won the office with 142,885 votes (52.16 percent) to 125,600 (45.85 percent) for Sessions.

Allred did not win approval in the Collin County part of the district, but picked up the necessary votes for victory in Dallas County.

New members elected to the WISD board were Stacie Smith, Place 1, and Jacob Day, Place 6. Smith received 13,486 votes (75.39 percent) to 4,402 (24.61) cast for Nick Klein, while Day received 8,227 votes (57.51 percent) to defeat Raymond Perry with 6,079 votes (42.49 percent).

Running unopposed for re-election to the school board were Mitch Herzog, 12,703 votes, and Heather Leggett, 13,127 votes.

Collin County approved all three parts of a $750 million bond election addressing transportation needs to meet a growing population expected to double over the next 25 years.

Proposition A for $600 million received 221,905 (68.63 percent) for votes, Proposition B for $140 million received 221,493 (68.95 percent) for votes and Proposition C for $10 million for parks and open space received 230,923 (71.43 percent) for votes.

Republican Candy Noble received 44,312 votes (59.47 percent) to defeat Democratic nominee Ray Ash, 30,080 votes (40.43 percent), winning election as State Representative, District 89. Noble replaces Jodie Laubenberg who opted to not seek another term.

Elected County Judge was Republican Chris Hill, a former county commissioner, who received 193,168 votes (57.23 percent) to defeat Democratic nominee Danyell Lanier, 144,363 votes (42.77 percent). Current County Judge Keith Self decided to not seek a new term.

Incumbent County Commissioner Cheryl Williams, Precinct 2, received 43,545 votes (55.54 percent) to defeat Democratic challenger Tanner Do, 34,851 votes (44.46 percent).

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Jerry Shaffer, Precinct 2, received 24,509 votes (67.2 percent) to defeat Democratic challenger Dian Engelman, 11,964 votes (32.8 percent) for a second term in office.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]