Luncheon starts 31st annual Christian Care Week

A week of giving and community prayer gets underway Tuesday, Nov. 13 with the 31st annual Wylie Christian Care fundraising luncheon.

The luncheon, sponsored by Wylie Chamber of Commerce, is set for 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 404 N. Ballard Ave.

“We are hoping to raise $140,000 for the year,” founder Raymond Cooper said.

He pointed out that Wylie Independent School District is a major participant in the annual food drive and fundraiser and that the district has picked up more boxes than it did last year for the food drive, a possible indication that food item donations will increase.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]