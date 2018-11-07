Fourth quarter score seals playoff spot

Wylie football is back in the playoffs after a one-season layoff.

They pulled off the feat after coming back to beat North Garland 18-12 in District 10-6A on Friday, Nov. 2.

“We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities to win the game and we got it done at the end. It wasn’t a pretty win by any means, but still a win,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said.

The Pirates improved to 4-5 overall and 4-2 in district, while North Garland dropped to 5-4 and 1-4 in 10-6A.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]