WISD school board early voting totals now available

In the Nov. 6 General Election for Wylie ISD school board, early voting totals are listed below.

For WISD Trustee Place 1, Stacie Smith is ahead with 11,106 votes (75.92 percent) and Nick Klein has 3,523 votes (24.08 percent).

In Trustee Place 2, incumbent Mitch Herzog, who is running unopposed, has received 10,352 votes (100 percent).

For WISD Place 5, incumbent Heather Leggett, who is also running unopposed, has received 10,696 votes or 100 percent.

For Place 6 Trustee, Jacob Day is ahead with 6,756 votes (57.99 percent) and Raymond Perry has 4,895 votes (42.01 percent).

In early voting totals, 289,007 cast their ballots out of 581,684 eligible voters or 49.68 percent in Collin County.

These results are early voting totals only and the next round of results will be available around 8:30 p.m. tonight. For continuing Election Night coverage, follow The Wylie News.