Council looks at Thoroughfare Plan update

In a workshop session last week, Wylie City Council members got a look at an early proposal for future roads and road expansions over the next few years as a part of the city Thoroughfare Plan.

The council met in regular session and conducted the workshop Tuesday, Oct. 23 at the Municipal Complex.

A purpose of the Thoroughfare Plan is to determine impact fees that are charged to new developments to help pay for construction of roads that serve the developments. Impact fees also are charged to recover costs for providing water and sewer service to newly developed areas of town.

Public Works Director Tim Porter presented the preliminary plan to get council input, reporting that the plan must be updated every five years. The last update was in 2014.

For the full story, see the Oct. 31 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]