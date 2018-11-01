5 steps to incorporate universal design

As more homeowners opt to remodel their current homes for accessibility and safety, those concerns are taken into consideration especially for kitchens or bathrooms.

Special considerations often should be made for those falling in the Baby Boomer age group, who especially should take into account the accessibility of their homes and improvements that can be made.

Incorporate universal design strategies into your next remodeling project with this five-step guide from the experts at the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), which offers certification in universal design to provide contractors with the knowledge and training to ensure accessibility in kitchen and bathroom designs.

For the full story, see the Nov. 1 issue or subscribe online.

Source: Family Features