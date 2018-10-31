Wakeland first in bi-district

Wylie East volleyball began its journey in the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

The Lady Raiders (21-13 overall, as of Monday, Oct. 29) faced Frisco Wakeland in bi-district on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at McKinney Boyd High School.

“It will be a tough match. We played them earlier in the season and took them to four sets. It should be a good game,” WEHS head coach Lisa Curry said.

It was the Lady Raiders’ fifth straight appearance in the postseason.

For the full story, see the Oct. 31 issue of subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]