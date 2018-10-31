Fire claims popular restaurant

La Joya Mexican Cantina owners and the downtown area is picking up the pieces after a fire occurred Thursday, Oct. 25.

Owners Blanca and Erasto Moreno have operated the eatery for 14 years in downtown.

“We are hoping to reopen as soon as possible. We are waiting for the fire department to tell us about the damages so we can start trying to rebuild or remodel. We will go from there,” Blanca said, through her daughter Nadia Moreno who translated the conversation.

Erasto, who has been the cook at the restaurant for 14 years, said he has been cooking 7 days a week as long as the restaurant has been around. The eatery is known for its tasty hamburgers and its Mexican food.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]