WISD trustees approve $10M for expansion design

Wylie Independent School District trustees last week approved a $10 million transfer from reserve funds to pay architectural and engineering fees for a proposed expansion and upgrade of facilities for which a $187 million bond election is planned for May 2019.

After approving the funds transfer, the board hired PBK for architectural services and RLK Engineering.

Trustees met in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Education Service Center.

Transferring the $10 million from reserve funds reduces the amount of bond money needed for the expansion project, providing some interest savings. Trustees are proposing the bond issue to accommodate student population growth expected to reach 20,000 in the next decade. WISD currently has almost 16,000 students.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]