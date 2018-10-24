Groundbreaking moment

A decades long vision took an important step in becoming reality last week when a ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the Wylie campus of Collin College.

The ceremony was held Friday morning, Oct. 19, on the 100-acre site along Country Club Road across from the Wylie Municipal Complex. Attending were officials with the college, city, contractors and guests.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to say Collin College Wylie Campus,” college board of trustees chairman Bob Collins said. “It has been a long time coming.”

“Building this new campus is a historic moment for Collin College,” Collins continued. “We are finally realizing our dream of offering higher education to everyone in Collin County.”

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]