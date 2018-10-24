Eagles grounded in district defeat

The combination of an early lead and Rowlett turnovers were key to Wylie’s win in District 10-6A football.

They defeated the previously unbeaten Eagles 42-28 on Friday, Oct. 19.

“The difference in the game was the two turnovers. The turnover (from Kortlin Rausaw) in the first half was huge and the fumble in the second half was just as big. That kind of set the tone,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said. “Once we got up by 28 points we knew we were in good shape. I’m proud of the how the boys played as a whole.”

For the full story, see the Oct. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]