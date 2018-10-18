Early voting begins Oct. 22

Early voting for the Nov. 6 General Election starts Monday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 2.

The election features races for most statewide and county offices, a proposed $750 million in Collin County bonds and four places on the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees.

Nearby early voting locations are Smith Public Library in Wylie, Murphy Community Center, Lavon City Hall and Parker City Hall. Ballots can be cast at any Collin County voting location

Times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

For the full story, see the Oct. 17 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]