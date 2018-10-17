WISD candidates participate in voters forum

The four candidates in contested races for Wylie Independent School District board seats answered a series of questions to better introduce themselves to voters at a forum hosted last week by the Wylie Council of PTAs and League of Women Voters of Collin County.

The forum was held Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Education Service Center. Guests were welcomed by Michele Elwart, PTA advocacy chair, and the forum was moderated by Melissa Canfield.

Participating were candidates for Place 1 Nick Klein and Stacie Smith, and candidates for Place 6 Jacob Day and Raymond Perry. Place 2 incumbent Mitch Herzog and Place 5 incumbent Heather Leggett are unopposed and did not participate in the forum, but were introduced.

In opening remarks, Klein pointed out that he is the son of lifelong educators and said, “I know first hand what teachers go through. The impact teachers have is just incredible.”

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]