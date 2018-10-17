WHS captures 10-6A title

After a 24-hour rain delay, Wylie tennis was able to cement its District 10-6A championship.

They knocked off Sachse 11-7 on Saturday, Oct. 13. It was Wylie’s first district title for the program.

Pirate wins in boys doubles went to the teams of Stephen Tykoski and Jordin Ly, Kory Little and Landon Brownlow, and Cooper Thompson and Davis Roe.

Kate Vinson and Ash Manoj won girls doubles. Leah Jones and Brandon Kim took mixed doubles.

By Cindy Anderson • Special Contributor