Chickens could find roosts in Wylie

Chickens will soon come home to roost in Wylie backyards under an amended zoning ordinance approved last week by the city council.

The council met in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Municipal Complex.

The amendment was considered two weeks earlier by the council, which sent it back to city staff for simplification and revisions. Development Services Director Renae Ollie presented the new version.

Under the amendment, homeowners must obtain a license to keep up to eight chickens in a backyard. The fowl must be housed in a coop that provides three square feet of space per bird, surrounded by an enclosure providing 10 square feet of space per bird. The coop and enclosure cannot be visible from the road, must be at least 25 feet from the nearest neighboring residence and five feet from property lines.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]