Suspect killed in crash after police chase

A police chase that started around 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of South 5th Street in Wylie resulted in a fatality wreck in Farmersville this afternoon.

According to Wylie PD Sgt. Donald English, officers responded to a report of domestic disturbance after witnesses found a female in the parking lot of an apartment complex bleeding from apparent head trauma.

Witnesses said the victim’s son was possibly involved and was leaving the scene in the victim’s car.

Officers located the vehicle as they were approaching the scene and attempted to stop the car.

According to reports, the suspect refused to pull over and Wylie PD gave chase as the suspect fled from Wylie. The suspect traveled north on Hwy. 78 at speeds over 80 mph.

The suspect’s vehicle was spiked by Farmersville PD near Hwy. 380 and Hwy. 78 . The vehicle continued to travel for two more miles at speeds over 100 mph.

After slowing to 70 mph, the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and impacted a heavy duty commercial truck, striking the under carriage of the vehicle. The suspect was killed.

According to reports, the suspect had struck his 40-year-old mother several times in the head with a baseball bat causing severe injuries. She was transported to Medical City Plano and is in intensive care.

Wylie, Farmersville, Lavon, DPS and Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Farmersville Fire Department all responded to the scene.

By Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more information about this story see the Oct. 17 edition of The Wylie News.