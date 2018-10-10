Students learn to dig science

Seventh grade students at Cooper Junior High had a chance to learn what Wylie looked like millions of years ago.

Dr. Ron Tykoski, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Perot Museum in Dallas, visited all the seventh grade science classes at Cooper Friday, Sept. 28.

“I want to be able to provide a different perspective,” he said. “You have to be passionate about paleontology to study it. You’ve got to pay your dues and spend a lot of time in school.”

Tykoski’s wife M.J. teaches science at Cooper, and her colleague Beth Brown used the connection to draw Dr. Tykoski as a guest speaker. He has spoken almost every year since 2007.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]