Pirates win second straight in district competition

Wylie football heads into the District 10-6A break riding a two-game winning streak.

They held off a late charge from Lakeview Centennial for a 28-16 victory last Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

“I’m glad that we got the win and the boys played with a lot of grit,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said.

He added, “We started off really well and Lakeview (Centennial) swung the momentum in their favor. We will learn from our mistakes and get better.”

By David Jenkins • [email protected]