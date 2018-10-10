Mayor answers questions for downtown merchants

Instead of giving a speech at a meeting of Wylie Downtown Merchants Association last week, Mayor Eric Hogue answered questions about development in the city and transportation issues.

The meeting was held Tuesday morning, Oct. 2 at Wylie Baptist Church Event Center downtown.

WDMA President Jeremy Meier opened the session with a brief report on association business, noting that efforts continue to have lights installed along the rooflines of downtown businesses. Invocation was offered by Derek Draper of FBW.

Hogue opened with a report of businesses planning to locate in Wylie, listing Marble Slab Creamery, Mod Pizza, Ulta, Sketchers and a small version of Bed, Bath and Beyond. He also gave an overview on the $750 million bond issue proposed by Collin County that includes $740 million for transportation needs. Of that, $140 million is designated as matching funds for transportation projects in cities and $600 million is for road planning.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]