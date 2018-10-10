Early voting opens in 2 weeks

Voters in Wylie and across Texas can start casting ballots on Monday, Oct. 22, for the Nov. 6 General Election that features races for most statewide officers, a proposed $750 million in Collin County bonds and four places on the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees.

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 2. Nearby locations are Smith Public Library in Wylie, Murphy Community Center, Lavon City Hall and Parker City Hall. Ballots can be cast at any Collin County voting location

Times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

Ballots in Wylie include the election of four members to the school board, with two seats contested. Running unopposed are incumbents Mitch Herzog, Place 2, and Heather Leggett, Place 6. Two candidates, Stacie Smith and Nick Klein are seeking Place 2 and two candidates, Jacob Day and Raymond Perry, are running for Place 6.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]