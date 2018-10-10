2018 new foods at the State Fair of Texas

Here’s a sampling of new foods offered at the SFOT this year:

CORN DOG ALE: Corn dog ale is an amber ale brewed with a blend of Pale 2-Row barleys, caramel malt, and smoked malt. They add a proprietary blend of eight herbs and spices to the brew kettle. The combination of subtle smokiness and spices evoke the flavor and aroma of a classic, delicious corn dog. The flavor experience is only complete when the beer is served with the traditional condiment – yellow mustard!

ORANGE JULIA’S BEERMOSA: Get ready to flash back to your childhood ice cream truck days. Orange Julia’s Beermosa is starts with champagne that is flavored with orange Pixy Stix, Blue Moon® beer, and the perfect amount of vanilla ice cream to smooth it all together. Served in a Pixy Stix®-rimmed cup with a large Pixy Stix plastic straw, this creamy frozen cocktail will awaken your inner child taste buds with memories of Push-Up® pops and Creamsicle® bars.

FRIED CUP OF CORN “ELOTES:” What happens when traditional elotes meets sweet southern corn in a flaky pastry? You get a creamy texture of blended seasonings and Mexican cheeses with a unique State Fair twist that’s sure to please. The elotes corn blend is spooned into a flaky pastry and fried to a golden perfection then embellished with Mexican cheeses and served with a side of delectable creamy corn dip. The combination will leave you with a modern taste of an authentic Mexican dish.

