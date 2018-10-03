WHS homecoming winners crowned

At the football game Friday, Sept. 28, Wylie High School officials crowned this year’s members of the homecoming court.

Homecoming King is Neil Patel and Homecoming Queen is Olivia Ofoegbu.

Senior Prince is Tina Chingaya and Senior Princess is Ashley Pelaez. Junior Prince is Ethan Brown and Junior Princess is Ava Leggett. Sophomore Prince is Elvis Montanez and Sophomore Princess is Alessandra Morales. Freshman Prince is Ryan Lederer and Freshman Princess is Layla McElroy.

That Wylie Band has its own royalty as well. Band Beau is Rook Segrest and Band Princess is Laeticia Evang.