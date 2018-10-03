Pirates earn first win on Homecoming

It was an all-around dominant performance last Friday for Wylie during Homecoming.

They rolled to a 50-7 win over visiting Garland in District 10-6A football.

“Games like that are going to happen, when one team executes and the other teams doesn’t, and we executed really well,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said. “It was good to get that first win and stop of the doubt that you might not be able to win.”

The Pirates earned their first win of the season improving to 1-4 and 1-1 in district.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]