Council considers chicken ordinance

After much clucking and pecking over the scope of an ordinance, Wylie City Council members decided that maybe they were trying to overregulate the keeping of chickens in residential backyards.

The council met in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Municipal Complex to consider the chicken ordinance, off-street parking at a townhome development and design of an elevated water storage tank, and held a pair of workshops on remodeling plans for Fire Station No. 2 and development of a property in partnership with Wylie Economic Development Corporation.

The chicken discussion started with a presentation by Development Services Director Renae Ollie of a draft ordinance spelling out the allowable sizes for coops and enclosures, the number of chickens allowed per yard, minimum distance from other residences, permitting and enforcement of the ordinance.

Ollie reported that she surveyed chicken regulations from area communities and took averages to come up with the number of birds allowed, a maximum of eight hens, and the size of their habitat. Roosters are prohibited and homeowner associations can overrule city ordinances and prohibit all chickens.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]