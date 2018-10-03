Be on the lookout; tax bills arriving shortly

Property owners throughout Collin County should start watching their mailboxes in the next few days for tax notices expected to be mailed the week of Oct. 15.

Notices are generated from the Collin County Tax Office for 44 entities that assess property taxes, plus Productivity Investment Districts (PID) that are cropping up across the county.

“We’re going to be working the week of the eighth to make sure everything is updated, and then send them to the printer,” County Tax Assessor Kenneth Maun said. “Bills will go out the week of the 15th.”

The tax office takes tax rate information from entities throughout the county, then will generate and mail bills in October, and collect taxes for the various schools, cities and other districts that levy property taxes.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]